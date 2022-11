Jeter recorded 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over Salt Lake City.

Jeter scored a season-high 21 points off the bench and notched at least five steals for the fourth time during the campaign. Across seven appearances, the 38-year-old has averaged 10.7 points, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 21.1 minutes per game.