Rose tallied 13 points (6-10) FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 win over the Skyhawks.

Rose is averaging 11.4 points per game in 24.0 minutes for the Knicks through five games this season. While he has started in three games, Sunday was his best game, even though he came off the bench.