Ingram tallied 33 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, six rebounds and one block over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 123-107 win over the Bulls on Thursday.

Ingram did a little bit of everything Thursday, leading the Raptors in both scoring and rebounds while finishing second in assists to Scottie Barnes (seven). It was Ingram's seventh 30-plus-point performance of the season, and the veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last nine outings. Over that nine-game span, he has averaged 24.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.4 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over 35.2 minutes per game.