Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Game-high 29 points Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram posted 29 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during the Raptors' 111-102 win over the Bucks on Thursday.
Ingram scored from everywhere during Thursday's win and has tallied at least 28 points in four consecutive games. He has gone 16-for-25 from deep over that span, which is a far cry from his 30.2 percent clip on 4.4 3PA/G through the first 24 games of the regular season. Since Dec. 2, Ingram has averaged 23.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 threes over 35.2 minutes per game.
