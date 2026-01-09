Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Game-time call Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (thumb) will be a game-time decision Friday against Boston, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ingram, who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, was able to participate in the morning shootaround. Ingram is dealing with an injury on his shooting hand, so it will be interesting to see how he fares if he's given the green light to suit up.
