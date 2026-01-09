default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ingram (thumb) will be a game-time decision Friday against Boston, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram, who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, was able to participate in the morning shootaround. Ingram is dealing with an injury on his shooting hand, so it will be interesting to see how he fares if he's given the green light to suit up.

More News