Fernando (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Fernando missed the last two games due to a right ankle sprain, but he will return to action Sunday. His availability figures to have a limited impact on the rotation as he has averaged just 9.1 minutes per contest in 11 appearances this season.
