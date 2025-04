The Raptors signed Swider to a second 10-day contract Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Swider's first 10-day contract with the Raptors expired on Friday but he is now set to remain with the team for the rest of the 2024-25 regular season. Swider is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.8 minutes across his six appearances for Toronto.