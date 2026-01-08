Murray-Boyles logged four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during the Raptors' 97-96 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Murray-Boyles served well in his complementary role during Wednesday's win. He grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, joining a long list of Raptors players who have reached that mark in their rookie season that includes teammate Scottie Barnes and Hall of Famers Chris Bosh, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, per Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun. Wednesday was Murray-Boyles' third-straight start, though he would likely revert to the bench against the Celtics on Friday if Jakob Poeltl (back) is cleared to return.