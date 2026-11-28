Murray-Boyles amassed 19 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 124-100 win over the Nets.

Even though Jakob Poeltl, who had 17 points and nine rebounds, got the start at center, fantasy managers should be happy with Murray-Boyles' involvement and playing time. The second-year forward has grabbed 17 rebounds across his last two appearances against Milwaukee and Brooklyn, and his ability to contribute defensively gives him some fantasy appeal even when he's not starting or his shot isn't falling. His production off the bench Friday was encouraging, although Poeltl's presence in the starting lineup could limit his opportunities to deliver these performances regularly.