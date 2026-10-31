Murray-Boyles contributed 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 121-114 loss to Orlando.

Murray-Boyles continues to make the most of his opportunities off the bench, and Friday was no different, as he produced a season-high mark in scoring while also notching his second straight game with double-digit points. Murray-Boyles should continue to play off the bench behind Jakob Poeltl, and while that limits his upside on paper, he's still averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just 19.0 minutes per contest.