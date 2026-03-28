Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Exits early Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles won't return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block across 12 minutes.
Murray-Boyles won't play in the second half, opening the door for Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jonathan Mogbo to take on additional minutes the rest of the way. Murray-Boyles' next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Magic.
More News
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Five swats in return•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Good to go Monday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Listed as questionable•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Ruled out Friday•