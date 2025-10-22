Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Gets through pregame workout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray-Boyles, who will not play Wednesday due to a right forearm strain, was able to get through a full, pregame workout.
While Murray-Boyles will miss Wednesday's season opener, he's only being listed as day-to-day, and his ability to complete a full pregame workout was encouraging. Perhaps he'll be able to make his regular-season debut Friday against the Bucks.
