Murray-Boyles posted five points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 20 minutes during the Raptors' 98-93 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Murray-Boyles was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to an illness. The second-year big man struggled on both ends of the floor, but part of that lack of production was due to foul trouble, which limited his playing time across the final three quarters. Murray-Boyles has started in each of his last four outings, and over that span he has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.8 threes over 26.3 minutes per contest.