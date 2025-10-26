default-cbs-image
Murray-Boyles (forearm) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles missed the team's first two games of the season due to a muscle strain in his right forearm, but he will be able to play Sunday. The ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will make his professional debut.

