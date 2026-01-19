Murray-Boyles was diagnosed Monday with a thumb contusion after X-rays on his left hand returned negative, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Murray-Boyles was forced out of Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Lakers with what the Raptors had classified as a left thumb sprain, but after further review, the rookie appears to be dealing with a less significant injury. Even so, Murray-Boyles could still be at risk of missing Tuesday's game at Golden State, so his status will warrant close tracking leading up to that contest. With Jakob Poeltl (back) having missed each of the Raptors' 14 games, Murray-Boyles has moved into an elevated role in the Toronto frontcourt. While starting each of the last nine games, Murray-Boyles has averaged 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 30.8 minutes while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.