Schroder agreed to join the Raptors on a two-year, $26 million contract on Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

With Fred VanVleet joining the Rockets on a max deal, the Raptors quickly pivoted to Schroder. There could be more deals to come, but Schroder is currently the favorite to start at point guard in Toronto. With the Lakers last season, Schroder appeared in 66 games and put up averages of 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers.