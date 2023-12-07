Schroder provided nine points (4-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to Miami.

Schroder has now shot 33.3 percent or less from the field in four straight games and he was unable to crack double-digits points for the second time in three games. He's usually able to contribute in other ways, though his five assists Wednesday was below the 7.0 assists per game average he has on the year. Schroeder and the Raptors will look to bounce back Friday against the Hornets.