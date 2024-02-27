Dick supplied 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 130-122 win over the Pacers.

Dick caught fire from beyond the arc, drills at least four triples for the fourth time this season. The rookie is now connecting on 38.2 percent of his attempts from distance this season, with his off-ball skill set making him an ideal complement to playmakers Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. Dick has held a stable role of late ranging between 20 and 23 minutes over his last seven contests, but if the 22-36 Raptors fade further from the Play-In Tournament picture, he could see his playing time pick up further in March and April.