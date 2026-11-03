Quickley registered 27 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-118 victory over the Clippers.

Quickley led Toronto in scoring, doing much of his damage at the charity stripe while converting eight of his 13 field-goal attempts. The veteran guard played a significant role in the Raptors' comeback, as Toronto erupted for 47 fourth-quarter points to erase a 13-point deficit. His scoring and heavy workload were encouraging, though his two assists were disappointing for a starting point guard.