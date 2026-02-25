Walter tallied 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during the Raptors' 116-107 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

Walter helped the Raptors' comeback efforts with nine of his 17 points coming in the third quarter, though he was held scoreless in the fourth frame. His five three-pointers tied a season high that he set against the Celtics on Jan. 9. Walter was back on the bench for Tuesday's contest after starting against the Bucks on Sunday, but he could be back in Toronto's starting five against San Antonio on Wednesday if Scottie Barnes (quadriceps) is unable to play.