Walter (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Walter was forced to leave Friday's 124-100 win over Brooklyn due to a right quad contusion, so it's not too surprising to see him listed as questionable with just one day off in between games. Walter has been a bright spot for the Raptors in his third season, averaging career highs across the board with 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes over 18 contests (16 starts).