Walter contributed six points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 loss to the 76ers.

Walter poured in a team-high 17 points and five three-pointers in Wednesday's loss to Boston, but he wasn't able to carry that sharpshooting into Thursday's defeat. Walter actually led Toronto in plus-minus at plus-10 in 32 minutes, and although that doesn't relate to any fantasy production, it means he should continue earning minutes at the very least.