Shead logged six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 loss to the Rockets.

Despite being one of the main contributors off the bench, Shead has not been able to produce accordingly, only scoring in double digits once so far. However, he has been able to create plays for his teammates, averaging 5.2 assists, which boosts his value and keeps him on the court while Immanuel Quickley rests.