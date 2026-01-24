Shead won't start against Portland on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With RJ Barrett (ankle) back in the lineup, Shead will slide to the second unit. Over 39 appearances off the bench this season, the second-year guard has averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.2 minutes per contest.