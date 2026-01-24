Raptors' Jamal Shead: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shead won't start against Portland on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With RJ Barrett (ankle) back in the lineup, Shead will slide to the second unit. Over 39 appearances off the bench this season, the second-year guard has averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Productive effort in win•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Starting Tuesday vs. Golden State•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Double-double in overtime loss•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Drops 22 points in spot start•
-
Raptors' Jamal Shead: Starting Sunday•