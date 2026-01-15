Battle has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Indiana due to a right ankle sprain, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear how exactly Battle picked up the injury, but he'll be held out the rest of the way because of it. He'll finish the game with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist across 20 minutes. His absence should mean more opportunities for Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji. Battle's next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.