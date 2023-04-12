Flynn isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Play-In Game versus the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Flynn will be replaced by Fred VanVleet in the starting five Wednesday. Despite starting in the regular-season finale, Flynn is unlikely to see extended playing time, averaging 1.8 points in 7.6 minutes across his last five appearances off the bench.
