Anunoby accumulated 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 win over Cleveland.

Ten of his 18 points came in the fourth quarter as the Raptors rallied from an eight-point deficit, with Anunoby's length and athleticism giving the Cavaliers' defense fits. He hasn't played more than 48 games in either of the last two seasons, but if Anunoby can stay healthy, the 25-year-old could be poised for a breakout campaign.