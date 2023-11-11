Achiuwa (groin) will play Saturday against Boston, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Achiuwa returns to action with no mention of a minutes restriction following a five-game absence. The 24-year-old has averaged 21.7 minutes per game in his three healthy contests this season.
