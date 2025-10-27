Barrett contributed 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Mavericks.

While Barrett has been providing solid stat lines through the first three games of the season, it's tough to see this holding up, as he's been converting an unsustainable 67.6 percent of his shot attempts. His minutes and usage rate are down this season, which is to be expected when a player of Brandon Ingram's caliber enters the equation. Barrett's value feels a bit inflated at the moment.