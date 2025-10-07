Mamukelashvili logged 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes in Monday's 112-108 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

After failing to catch on in Milwaukee and San Antonio, Mamukelashvili hopes to gain some traction with his new team, although he'll be fighting for time behind Jakob Poeltl with Jonathan Mogbo. Despite his size, the Seton Hall product is an apt floor-stretching center thanks to a nifty perimeter shot, a facet he showed off a bit during Monday's game. He has no fantasy value at this point, although an injury to Poeltl or Mogbo would offer him increased opportunity.