Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mamukelashvili (rib) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mamukelashvili was considered questionable leading up to tipoff, but the Raptors have since cleared him to play. He was playing well off the bench in his previous five games before the All-Star break, averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes, though his minutes are expected to take a hit with Collin Murray-Boyles set to return from a thumb injury.
