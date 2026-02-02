Mamukelashvili finished Sunday's 107-100 win over Utah with 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes.

On a night when Collin Murray-Boyles struggled (four points in 24 minutes), Mamukelashvili stepped up in a big way off the bench and was on the floor for most of the fourth quarter. Mamukelashvili finished Sunday's contest as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind RJ Barrett (21 points) while connecting on at least four three-pointers for the fourth time this season. Mamukelashvili has averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals over 27.8 minutes per game in his last nine outings (three starts).