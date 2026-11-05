Barnes registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Barnes delivered another well-rounded fantasy performance, contributing across four major statistical categories despite Toronto's disappointing second half. His three steals were particularly valuable, and Barnes continues to offer a strong fantasy floor through his rebounding, playmaking and scoring, as well as his defensive activity. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his eight appearances this season.