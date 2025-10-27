Barnes closed with 33 points (13-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 139-129 loss to the Mavericks.

Barnes has been on a tear to begin the year, pumping out top-30 value behind averages of 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.7 steals per contest on 52.8 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent at the charity stripe. If he could work on cutting down the turnovers (3.0) while maintaining his impressive free throw shooting, he could easily work his way into the top-20 equation.