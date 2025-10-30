Barnes registered 31 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 loss to Houston.

Barnes has been unconscious from beyond the arc this season, drilling a ridiculous 55 percent of his three-point attempts, which is great to see after he only managed to convert 27.1 percent of his long-balls last year. He's not going to be this insanely good from three-point range all year long, but he has clearly worked on that aspect of his game, and adding a consistent three-point stroke should help boost his scoring numbers.