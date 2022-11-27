Barnes (knee) practiced Sunday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes has missed back-to-back contests due to a left knee sprain, but his participation in practice suggests he could return to game action against Cleveland on Monday. Coach Nick Nurse said Barnes' knee is "fine" and added the second-year forward will likely be considered questionable for the matchup against the Cavaliers, per Aaron Rose of SI.com.

