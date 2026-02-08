Jackson-Davis logged 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 16 minutes during the Raptors' 122-104

Jackson-Davis was cleared to make his Raptors debut Sunday, four days after being acquired by the Warriors, and he saw meaningful minutes off the bench in the absence of Jakob Poeltl (back). Jackson-Davis gave the Pacers fits on the boards, logging a season-high eight offensive rebounds which led to him attempting 10 free throws for the first time this season. With Collin-Murray Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili also on the roster, it's unclear what kind of playing time Jackson-Davis will see once Poeltl is cleared to return.