Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Returns to parent team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toronto recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.
Jackson-Davis is available for NBA action after posting a double-double in a 30-minute G League appearance Friday. However, he's expected to rack up few minutes as a bench player for Toronto. At the NBA level, he's averaging 3.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
More News
-
Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Garbage-time appearance•
-
Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Double-doubles in Toronto debut•
-
Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Cleared for Toronto debut Sunday•
-
Raptors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sent to Toronto•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Probable to play vs. OKC•