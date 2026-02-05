The Warriors traded Jackson-Davis to the Raptors in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jackson-Davis will depart the Warriors after two-plus seasons with the team. The 25-year-old big man appeared in 36 games for Golden State, averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds across 11.4 minutes. With Jakob Poeltl (back) out indefinitely, Jackson-Davis will jockey with Collin Murray-Boyles, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jamison Battle for frontcourt minutes.