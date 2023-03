LaChance recorded zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) three assists, one rebound and one steal across 10 minutes during Tuesday's 116-111 win over the Herd.

LaChance made his Lakeland Magic debut Tuesday versus Wisconsin, but he ultimately failed to connect on either of his two field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-2 guard will likely see limited minutes off the bench throughout the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.