Sengun supplied 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 145-113 loss to the Celtics.

Sengun has three double-doubles over his last five contests, and he hasn't backed down from having a more prominent role on offense in recent weeks. The big man has scored 19 or more points in 13 straight contests, a span in which he's averaging 25.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest. Those numbers make him extremely valuable across all fantasy formats thanks to his versatility, but he's especially important in category-based and dynasty formats.