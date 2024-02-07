Sengun contributed 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-129 loss to the Pacers.

Sengun recorded his sixth consecutive double-double, and while he's reached that mark in all but one of his last 11 appearances, his impact on the Rockets' offensive scheme goes well beyond his contributions in points and rebounds. He's averaging 22.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game since the beginning of January.