Sengun had 25 points (11-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 33 minutes during Monday's 109-97 win over New York.

Sengun posted a team-high 25 points and 14 rebounds while dominating both ends of the floor. The big man has tallied four consecutive double-doubles and has amassed six across seven regular-season outings. The 22-year-old also racked up a season-high four blocks and continues to stuff the stat sheet, though his efficiency is a bit concerning as he has shot only 43.9 percent from the field.