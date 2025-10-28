Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Another strong line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun supplied 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 137-109 victory over the Nets.
Sengun had a very efficient night for Houston, helping the Rockets secure their first win of the campaign to improve to 1-2 on the season. Sengun has been Houston's best fantasy producer thus far, posting averages of 25.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers on 45.3 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent from the line.
