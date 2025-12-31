Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.

Sengun has been sidelined for the Rockets' last two games due to a strained left calf, but the fifth-year center could return to action for the start of the new year. Steven Adams (ankle) is also listed as questionable, so if the former and Sengun are unable to play against the Nets, then Clint Capela would be the top candidate to start at center for the Rockets.