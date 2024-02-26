Sengun recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder.

It was the 25th double-double of the season for the third-year center, leaving him four short of tying the career high he set in 2022-23. Sengun has been flashing more defensive production of late as well -- over the last five games, he's averaging 18.6 points, 8.2 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals.