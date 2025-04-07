Sengun logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Warriors.

The big man now has 45 double-doubles on the season, with Sunday night's marking his fifth in his last 10 games. Although his efficiency left something to be desired, Sengun's ability to grab boards (seven of which came on the offensive glass) more than made up for the missed shots. He's now averaging 20.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since the All-Star break.