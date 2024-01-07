Sengun ended Saturday's 112-108 victory over the Bucks with 21 points (7-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes.

Sengun wasn't efficient from the field in Saturday's win, but he did register his 11th double-double on the year. The third-year center has scored 20-plus points in eight of his last nine games. Sengun is averaging 21.4 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 32.0 minutes per game this season.