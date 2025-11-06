Sengun generated 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes of Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Sengun has now delivered a double-double in three consecutive games. His 16 rebounds marked a new season high, and he's also dished out at least six assists each of his seven games this season. Sengun averaged 4.9 assists per game during the 2024-25 regular season. The 23-year-old center is averaging 22.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game so far.