Sengun finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and six turnovers across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-95 victory over Atlanta.

While Sengun did a solid job filling the stat sheet, he also piled up the turnovers, committing nearly one-third of Houston's 19 giveaways. The Rockets still came away with the win, but he'll need to take better care of the ball if they hope to pick up another victory against the Heat on Saturday.